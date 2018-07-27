Love Island star Jessica Shears to launch new Make Up Pro store in Derry today

Love Island beauty Jessica Shears will jet into Derry today, Friday, July 27, to celebrate the newly relocated Make Up Pro Store, owned by Make Up Supremo Paddy McGurgan, from 3pm – 5pm.

The make up lover who is all about showcasing a bronzed glow flew the Love Island flag just in time for the current seasons finale.

The brunette bombshell and model was the standout star of Love Island 2017.

Already a prominent model and influencer when she entered the Spanish Villa, Jessica’s star is still on the rise as is her love life with co-star Dominic Lever. The loved-up duo proved the matchmaking shows powers as they celebrated their engagement last September and are currently planning their dream wedding in between a jam-packed schedule.

Paddy McGurgan, the make-up virtuoso, celebrates the relocation of the highly coveted Derry store. Set to draw in the Make Up Pro Stores dedicated #ProLovers in their droves, the brands new residence, based in Foyleside Shopping Centre, will hold the many coveted brands they are known and loved for. What’s more exciting? The new residence will see the arrival of Make Up Forever for the first time in Derry – it’s safe to say this new beauty haven will rarely have it’s doors closed. When speaking about the relocation Paddy said:

“We are so excited to move into our new premises in the Foyleside Shopping centre. Foyleside has so much going on and we can’t wait to be a part of it with our new located store!”

Inspired by the musings of Ralph Waldo Emerson, for leading UK makeup artist Paddy McGurgan, ‘love of beauty is taste; creation of beauty is art.’ Makeup artistry, for him, is exactly that: an art form.

Having previously earned his stripes with the world’s biggest cosmetics brands including MAC, Nars and Laura Mercier to name but a few, Paddy McGurgan went on to enjoy an illustrious freelance career, earning himself a stellar reputation and working with some of the most recognisable faces in the industry - from Yasmin Le Bon to Christine Bleakley, Girls Aloud and Mischa Barton. While his clientele remains star-studded to this day, for this artist it’s all about the craft. In a social media world where almost anyone can adopt the ‘MUA’ title, for him it’s always been about talent and technique. It’s about the experience, peerless skill and a drive to constantly upskill in an ever-changing industry. Paddy and those with whom he works seek to continuously evolve, not just in order to survive, but to thrive.;

“At Make Up Pro Store, it’s our philosophy that personal artistic expression and the pursuit of inner and outer beauty are universal rights – not privileges reserved only for the rich and famous.”

With hard work and unwavering passion, Paddy was proudly named ‘Winner of European Creative Makeup Artist of the Year’ as well as ‘Winner in the Professional Category of Illamasqua Distinction of Makeup Artistry’. Paddy’s tenacious spirit and flair for individuality also sees him as one of the most requested artists among those working in high fashion and editorial; he’s a familiar face at the prestigious London and Paris Fashion Weeks, as well as having worked at high profile events such as the MTV Awards.

“Our work is the definition of who we are. That’s why we are committed to excellence, innovation and continuous professional development. Our driving motivation is knowing our legion of dedicated PRO-Lovers are energised by our passion, inspired by our commitment to innovation and will explore their creativity through our products and services.”

For Paddy, however, with the craft at the root of his passion, his dream was always to open his own profession makeup store, stocking some of the world’s most loved and unique beauty brands as well as offering reputable courses for those looking to further their make up artistry ability. Since launching in Belfast, the Make Up Pro Store has enjoyed enormous success as the ultimate beauty destination, now with three stunning stores across Belfast, Newry and Derry. Up North, these stores are considered Make Up Meccas for both make-up professionals and consumers. Since it’s opening, Paddy has trained over 650 students in Derry and thousands across the three stores. His training academy is highly regarded in the make up world with courses on offer for all skill sets – from one day masterclasses to nine week academy training.

With unwavering drive, Paddy has now set his sights on the south, where he plans to open a fourth Make Up Pro Store in the coming months.

“We have always had a strong following in the south of Ireland and it has been a dream to to one day open Make Up Pro Store in Dublin. We hope to make that a reality in the near future.”