Lumen Christi students are ‘Best in Class’ at annual STEM Quest

Lumen Christi students proved to be ‘Best in Class’ at the recent STEM Quest, held in Titanic Belfast recently.

As part of the NI Science Festival, whizz kids from across the country competed in Titanic Belfast’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) Quest Grand Final in partnership with the Survitec Group, in a bid to become the North’s top team.

Lumen Christi proved to be ‘Best in Class’ in the University Challenge style competition, and were presented their award by local TV personality, Barra Best at the world leading tourist attraction, Titanic Belfast.

The STEM Quest Final followed competitive regional heats which saw 32 teams of Key Stage 3 post primary students (years 8-10) from across the region compete and test their knowledge against one another.

Titanic Belfast’s Visitor Attraction Manager, Ruth Cleland, said: “A huge congratulations to Lumen Christi who have just fended off over 32 other teams to become our annual STEM Champions.

“It was definitely a nail-biting final –with Lumen Christi triumphing on the day.

“We were delighted to see so many schools, teachers and pupils get involved and the standard of all the teams was excellent!

“As the future need for STEM graduates grows, we were delighted to see young people engage with science in a fun and interactive way.”

Judith Mars from Survitec, the event sponsor, added: “I would like to congratulate Lumen Christi.

“Encouraging young people to develop the skills and qualifications required in STEM-related careers is key to the future economic growth of the North.

“At Survitec Group, we recognise this and in the future there will be a heavy reliance on a workforce with STEM skills and events like this are key to engaging early with young people, so they will consider the exciting career opportunities in this area.”