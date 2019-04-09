Lumen Christi students compete for title of ‘Ireland’s Top Problem Solver’

Students from Lumen Christi College recently competed inADAPT Centre’s All Ireland Linguistics Olympiad in Dublin, in a bid to take the title of ‘Ireland’s top young problem solver.’

The students, Anitta Sibin, Leo Doherty, and Orlaith Kelly competed at the national final at DCU.

From a starting line-up of 4,000 students, the top 100 linguistic problem solvers tested their minds with complex puzzles in unfamiliar languages at the national final which took place at DCU.

Winners will continue on to the international final in Korea later this year.

The results of the national final of the All Ireland Linguistics Olympiad will be released soon.

Competing in individual and team competitions, the students faced languages from five continents with languages ranging from 240 speakers to millions.

Individual questions covered writing systems, word-building and number-systems.

The team question involved a variety of English that very few people will ordinarily be familiar with and is guaranteed to be fun as well as challenging.

The Preliminary Round of AILO was held in students own schools in every county in early February. Students from 54 schools from 20 counties on the island of Ireland qualified for the National Final.

Four winners of the national final will have the opportunity to represent Ireland at the International Linguistics Olympiad in Yongin, South Korea from July 29 to August 2 this year.

The All Ireland Linguistics Olympiad (AILO) challenges students to use their lateral thinking skills to solve puzzles in languages from all over the globe. Students must analyse the data they are given to work out the ‘rules’ of this new language. These transferable skills are very important in other subjects such as Maths, Coding and learning new languages.