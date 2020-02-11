Major investment for Ballyquin Road works

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced that a £206,000 resurfacing scheme for Ballyquin Road, Limavady will start this Thursday, February 13.

The 1.44 kilometre scheme, which extends from Scroggy Road to near Ballyavelin Road, Ardgarvan, is expected to be completed by Sunday, February 23.

Minister Mallon said: “I have made clear my intent to tackle the regional imbalance in infrastructure. I want any investment in roads to reflect the need across our entire network.

“ I am pleased to announce this significant investment in the Limavady area. This scheme will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network and will serve the local community and visitors to the area for many years to come.”

Due to the nature of the scheme, it will be necessary to introduce a full road closure from 7.30am to 6pm daily from this Thursday until Sunday 23.

During the road closure a diversion will be in operation for Limavady bound traffic via Derryork Road, Drumrane road, Baranailt Road, Lisnakilly Road and Main Street, Limavady.

Dungiven bound traffic will be diverted via Ballyquin road, Irish Green Sreet, Catherine Street, Lisnakilly Road, Barnailt Road and Drumrane Road.

The Department said it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers, people are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions. For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com