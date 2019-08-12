Malin’s Murphy in bid to be ‘Nose of Tralee’

Never mind the Rose of Tralee, a Malin dog is a finalist in an even better competition - the Nose of Tralee.

‘Murphy’ is a Jack Russell Cross and part of the McCloskey family, who adore him.

The much-loved pooch has been chosen to represent Donegal in the Pet Sitters Ireland competition.

Murphy is up against 31 other ‘Nose’ County Champions to be crowned the overall winner of the Nose of Tralee and the people of Inishowen can help him claim the title. Public voting has now started and runs for the next three weeks, until August 27.

Voting is free and people can vote every 24 hours after first verifying their email address. Murphy’s family has also set up a Facebook page ‘Murphy - the Donegal Nose of Tralee 2019’ - to remind everyone to vote every day.

Mary-Louise McCloskey told the Journal how Murphy joined their home last year when they picked him up in Cavan and took him home in an Aldi beer box. “Since then he’s grown up into a mischievous little devil but he brings the family so much joy with all the antics he gets up to! He loves long walks, rolling in grass and he is so affectionate always trying to lick your face and giving people kissies. He has jaws of steel and will chew anything he gets his little paws on like socks, toys, big sticks he brings in from outside and even the floor, only he can’t get it lifted high enough . His favourite thing when he has all his mischief done is a nice big nap.”

Vote for Murphy, who recently enjoyed his first birthday party with his own cake, at www.petsittersireland.com , at http://wshe.es/4yFWQBNA or via the Petsitters Ireland facebook page.