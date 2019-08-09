MJM Ballykelly Engine Show creates a legacy for the community

The inaugural Engine Show, was held last weekend at the Shackleton site in Ballykelly, owned by the MJM Group, has been hailed as a success.

The event brought more than 200 vehicles including trucks, tractors, vintage cars and machinery, live country music and over 1,200 visitors to Ballykelly for a fun-filled day for all the family.

The purpose of the event was to start a community fund to support local causes and charities.

Deborah Loughran, MJM Group explained: “The Engine Show in Ballykelly was the brainchild of Eddie Crozier, a friend of the business, who is well known in the haulage and Irish Country music worlds.

“We worked with Eddie, our team at the Ballykelly site and the local community to use the exceptional space at Shackleton to create a family fun event for all the family.

“Not only has this opened the site up for the community to see it but we have used it as an opportunity to start a Community Fund.

“This will support local causes and charities to benefit the wider Ballykelly area.

“We hope to have up to several thousand pounds to put back into local causes.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to show the site off to our own team as well.

“We offered free tickets to all our 650 employees from our other businesses and their families.

“We had up to 50 people who live locally come along.

“We also had more than 60 volunteers from across different groups in the locality so it really was a community event.

“MJM Group was delighted to put significant resource into making this event a success in keeping with our overall commitment to supporting, not only the local economy, but the communities in which we live and work.”

For more information, or to suggest a project that the event could support in the future, visit www.theengineshow.com