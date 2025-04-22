Derry Credit Union’s Youth Committee hosted the awards ceremony before an audience of more than 200 guests at the Waterfoot Hotel.

The April ceremony also marked the 20th anniversary of the annual awards programme.

Guests heard inspirational talks from keynote speaker Owen McColgan, CEO of the Howard Academy Trust in Kent who was also the youth committee’s chair in 2005 when the first awards were held, Irish League of Credit Unions President Martin Busch, and Derry Credit Union’s Vice President Delma Boggs.

All praised the nominees for their compassion, achievements, commitment to others and generosity, and offered words of congratulations and encouragement to every nominee.

Nominees then received certificates and presentations were made to the runners-up and winners in the eight award categories.

Derry Credit Union’s Youth Development Officer Sinead Bell said: “At this time of uncertainty across the globe, the young people who were recognized at the Young People’s Awards for their talents, selflessness, compassion and courage, are a cause for hope for the future.”

The 2025 finalists were: Above and Beyond Award for Young Carer – Sinead Lavery, Liturgy & Choir Group of St. Columb’s College, Alicia Nash, Freya Walker.

All Or Nothing Award for Volunteering – Glen Volunteers, Jude Kerr, Seanain McCallion, St. John’s Cadets.

Braveheart Award for Courage – Adam Roberts-Lynch, Cian McConnell, Shannon O’Hagan, Joseph Quigley.

Creativity Award for Contribution to the Arts – Grace Callaghan, Drama Club of St. Brigid’s College, Zhara Moore, The Suite of St. Columb’s College.

Innovation Award – Matthew Cairns.

Titan Award for Contribution to Sport – Jude Bryson, Aurora Cartin, Adam Geresus, Hannah Lee McNamara.

Trailblazer Award for Leadership – Anya Ashok, Aimee Mallon, Mercy Girls Leadership Team of St. Mary’s College, Sistersin Team 2025 of Lumen Christ College.

