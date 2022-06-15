Derry charities share in £500k from RTÉ Toy Show Appeal

Nexus NI, which supports young victims of sexual trauma to rebuild their lives, feel safe and supported, and enable them to plan for the future, will recieve £71,700.

Kinship Care NI, which addresses the essential needs of children and young people being brought up by grandparents or other family members, often in situations of severe poverty, will receive £75,000.

Ryan Tubridy, the host of the Late Late Show, said: “The Irish public has simply blown us away with their generosity and kindness of spirit. The donations given will enrich the lives of children across our island who need it most to give them the support, care, and encouragement that they need.

Ryan Tubridy during a previous Toy Show.

"We want to offer a huge thank you to every single person who donated. We were truly overwhelmed with the response."

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal along with the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland and the Community Foundation for Ireland announced on Wednesday that over 1.1 million children and their families will benefit from donations raised during the 2021 Late Late Toy Show.

Róisín Wood CEO of the Community Foundation NI said: “The RTÉ Toy show is a huge favourite watched by so many children, parents and grandparents across the entire island of Ireland. There is huge anticipation in so many households each year. To see that magic and energy continue after the night with so many worthy programmes being funded is something special.

"Some examples for this year include support to families who have experienced brain injuries, aid to help victims of sexual trauma rebuilding their lives, outdoor sensory gardens as well as circus schools. In all, 1.1 million lives will benefit from this year's appeal.”

The Late Late Show producers Katherine Drohan and Jane Murphy said: “We are constantly inspired by children and with the unwavering generosity of TV viewers RTE will continue to work bring the magic of the Toy Show to every child in Ireland in order to change their lives for good.”

Director-General of RTÉ, Dee Forbes said: "The Late Late Toy Show is a an evening where generations unite, and the country celebrates some incredible and inspirational children. Viewers once again responded to the call to give with extraordinary generosity, and those donations will make an enormous difference to the work of so many organisations.