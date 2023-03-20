The latest labour market report shows the rate of Jobseekers' Allowance (JSA) or Universal Credit (UC) claimants is nearly a full percentage point (0.8 per cent) higher than in Belfast – where the rate is also unchanged and is the second highest in the North at four per cent.

A monthly overview of key labour market statistics shows that 4,530 (4.8 per cent of working-age people) people are claiming either JSA or UC. The rate for men is 6.3 per cent (2,885 claimants) while the rate for women is 3.4 per cent (1,645 claimants).

The overall rate is three percentage points higher than Lisburn and Castlereagh where the rate is just 1.8 per cent. Lisburn and Castlereagh has the lowest rate of any local government district in the North.