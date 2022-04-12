Derry homes and businesses to get regional rate bills from next week

Land & Property Services (LPS) has said it will begin issuing bills from April 21, 2022.

The Executive froze the regional rate for the consecutive year running in order to help households and businesses affected by the pandemic and associated downturn.

Equally, all businesses will be provided with a one month rates holiday (with some limited exceptions including utilities and larger food stores) while retail, hospitality, tourism, leisure, childcare, newspapers and airports will receive a three months rates holiday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rate bills to drop next week

The rates holiday amount will be discounted and shown on the overall bill issuing.

A wide range of rate reliefs and entitlements are available including; support for those entitled to Universal Credit, for people on a low income and for pensioners who live on their own.

LPS is encouraging anyone having difficulty paying to contact them for advice on payment arrangements and the range of support available. Full details can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/ratespaymen

There are a number of ways to pay your rate bill:

Direct Debit is the easiest and most convenient way to pay and allows ratepayers to spread the cost over monthly instalments. You can set up a Direct Debit online.

Pay online by debit or credit card.

Pay at any Post Office or PayPoint.

Domestic ratepayers can receive 4% discount if they pay their 2022/23 Rates in full on or before June 10, 2022.