Derry MLA calls on British government to cut fuel cost

Speaking on analysis by the RAC, which has revealed that Britain and the north have some of the highest petrol and diesel prices across Europe, the Foyle MLA said:

“The British government needs to cut taxes on petrol and diesel in order to help motorists who are being hammered by the rising cost of fuel.

“For months now we have been calling on the British government to act as people are weighing up whether they can even afford to go to work or lift their kids from school.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy.