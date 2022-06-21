Derry people urged to join Cost of Living Crisis rally at Stormont this weekend

The rally at Stormont has been organised by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions and backed by the Cost of Living Crisis Campaign among others.

Urging people to book their place on a bus, a spokesperson for the Derry Cost of Living Crisis Campaign said: “The pre-pandemic and pre-cost-of-living crisis statistics for poverty and low-pay in Derry means that people here are being disproportionately impacted by rising prices for energy, food, housing and other essential costs. There is simply no excuse for hundreds of millions of pounds to be sitting in a Stormont bank account when so many people across our communities are so desperately in need of help.”

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin meanwhile also urged people to turn out. “The massive cost of living crisis demonstrations in London and Dublin have piled pressure on the political establishment in Westminster and the Dáil to back urgent action for wage and benefit increases in line with inflation, for price caps on key costs and to massively increase taxes on corporations and the super-rich.

Pacemaker Press. 04-02-2022: Stormont Parliament Buildings home to the Northern Ireland Assembly in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“Now’s the time to join the march on Stormont to send a unified message from across our communities in support of workers demands for real pay increases, for hundreds of millions in available funding to be immediately utilised to tackle hardship and for a range of radical measures to reduce wealth inequality.”

To book a seat on the Derry Trades Union Council Bus see the ‘Cost of Living Crisis Bus to Stormont Saturday 25th’ Facebook page.

The page cab be accessed here: www.facebook.com/events/2223084197843936