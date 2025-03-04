Derry university and rail expansion, A5, flooding remediation in new Programme for Government

The expansion of Derry’s university footprint to 10,000 students, the development of the A5 Derry to Dublin via Aughnacloy route, and dealing with the flood risk in the city are among the north west specific issues mentioned in the newly agreed Programme for Government NI 2024-2027.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work towards expanding the campus at Magee up to 10,000 students as set out within New Decade New Approach, by working with the Magee Taskforce, and partners, to publish and begin to deliver on an Executive agreed action plan.

The new Programme for Government (PfG) was published on Monday after securing the backing of the Assembly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The immediate priorities included in it are listed as: Growing a Globally Competitive and Sustainable Economy; Delivering More Affordable, Accessible, High Quality Early Learning and Childcare; Cutting Health Waiting Times; Ending Violence Against Women and Girls; Better Support for Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs; Provide More Social, Affordable and Sustainable Housing; Safer Communities; Protecting Lough Neagh and the Environment; and Reform and Transformation of Public Services.

The Northern Ireland Executive has published its programme for government.

In terms of university expansion, the Executive has pledged to "work towards expanding the campus at Magee up to 10,000 students as set out within New Decade New Approach, by working with the Magee Taskforce, and partners, to publish and begin to deliver on an Executive agreed action plan” – a commitment it reiterates later in the 98 page document.

The Executive has said it will also work with Councils and local partners to deliver a Sub-Regional Economic Action Plan, which will include enhancing the role of Invest NI and providing increased support for entrepreneurs.

"Over the next few years £1.3 billion will be invested with the aim of stimulating regeneration and tourism across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These changes will mean everyone feels the benefit of our growing economy, regardless of where they live,” the PfG states.

The First and Deputy First Ministsers during a recent visit to Derry.

In relation to the housing crisis, Ministers in the north revealed they are seeking Treasury agreement for “appropriate treatment of borrowing” to enable the Northern Ireland Housing Executive to increase investment in its homes, improve energy efficiency, and contribute to new supply,” while a new Fuel Poverty Strategy to support those struggling with the cost of living is to be launched this year.

In terms of improving the road, rail and air travel networks across the north and across the island, the Executive has pledged “delivery of the A5 Western Transport Corridor and publishing an annual Action Plan to support the Road Safety Strategy”.

It also affirms: “We will work with the Irish Government to develop our rail networks and to provide more accessible public transport for our rural and disabled communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The All-Island Strategic Rail Review offers an opportunity to reconnect our people and communities and continue the decarbonisation of our

The Magee expansion is listed among the priorities. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

economy. This includes considering the recommendations of the All-Island Rail Review, which include the electrification of rail services, strengthening Belfast – Dublin rail services, and creating new services between Belfast and the Northwest, via Portadown and Omagh.

“This offers an opportunity to connect people and communities and continue the decarbonisation of our economy. Our airports also play an important role in terms of connecting people, supporting our tourism offering and delivering economic growth. We will look at how we can develop new routes and offer further support to our three airports in terms of this wider agenda.”

One of a number of measures announced to deal with flood risks is a consultation on ‘Living with Water’ in Derry. First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly have said the PfG is an “ambitious agenda for change, which will be delivered by working in partnership”. First Minister O’Neill said on Monday: “Today represents a significant milestone for the Executive as we launch our Programme for Government. This document sets out the areas we need to prioritise to make this a better place to live, work and invest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Good progress has been made in laying the foundations for the reform that is needed to improve our public services. We are determined to tackle the big issues facing our society including cutting waiting lists, delivering improvements to childcare; growing our economy and ending violence against women and girls.

“We are committed to working in partnership and driving the transformation that our people deserve. The PfG is our plan for how we will deliver positive change for workers, families and communities now, as well as creating the conditions that will help to move our society forward in the years to come.” Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “The Programme for Government is our delivery plan for this mandate and beyond. It not only outlines our nine priorities, but sets out a roadmap to grow our economy, strengthen our communities and support hard working families.

“To succeed we need to ensure that we are relentlessly focussed on delivery. That is why we are establishing a delivery unit in The Executive Office to augment the work of Departments, and why we are establishing an AI unit to embrace new technology that can help us improve efficiency and effectiveness in the public sector.

“We are committed to working together, with both colleagues and external partners, to address the challenges of today as well as prepare for the opportunities of tomorrow so that we can bring about real and lasting change for everyone in Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full Northern Ireland Programme for Government 2024- 2027 can be read at www.northernireland.gov.uk/publications

You can find it here: https://www.northernireland.gov.uk/publications/programme-government-2024-2027-our-plan-doing-what-matters-most-documents