Derry’s Yum Cakes awarded Best in Ireland 2025 by Irish food bible McKenna’s Guide

Popular Derry bakery and speciality coffee shop Yum Cakes has been awarded Best in Ireland 2025 by the Irish food bible, McKenna’s Guide.

The prestigious accolade is a proud moment for the emerging brand which has become an attraction for both local people and visitors to the city alike with specialty coffee, cakes, bakes and more at their iconic, flagship store on Ferryquay Street.

Founded by Sean Breslin and Katie McConnell Yum Cakes has been growing consistently since 2020 with expansion into retail products in recent months including ‘Sean’s Hot Chocolate’ which is now available to purchase from the brand.

The local pastry shop also trades from a coffee hatch at The Embankment in Ebrington and has a pop up in Belfast at East Block Bazaar on the last Sunday of the month.

“Having started off with our small log cabin at the back of our house making cakes to order and growing into our city centre premises and our Ebrington location, this is an incredibly proud moment for both our brand and us personally.

"To be awarded a McKenna’s Guide is huge for us. We are so grateful for every single one of our customers, our amazing team for their hard work and anyone who has been involved along the way,” said Sean and Katie.

It is the latest recognition for the local business which won ‘Best Bakery in the County’ at the National Bakery Awards 2024 in September.

Yum Cakes can be found on social media @yumcakesbakery and www.yumcakesbakery.com