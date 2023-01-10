Developer of 98 home Templemore development seeks relaxation of A2 conditions
The developer of a major housing development at Templemore has sought the relaxation of conditions put in place due to the A2 Buncrana Road project.
Arbour Housing (formerly South Ulster Housing Association) are seeking to develop 98 new homes on land between College Glen and the Faustina Retail Park opposite the Templemore Sports Complex.
A planning application has already been approved with the proviso that no sewerage infrastructure be installed at the interface of the development site and the proposed A2 Buncrana Road scheme.
A further condition is that a method statement for any ground stabilisation works and foundation design on the border with the long-awaited A2 project be submitted before the development proceeds.
Both conditions were originally imposed ‘to ensure that delivery of the A2 Buncrana Road scheme is not prejudiced’.
However, in new correspondence submitted on behalf of the developer, Gravis Planning, have argued that the conditions are no longer relevant.
The submission, newly-published by Derry City & Strabane District Council, states: “During the determination of the application, a meeting was held with Department of Infrastructure (DfI) Roads (facilitated by the Council) on September 7, 2020, at which a plan was shared that identified all lands required to facilitate the development of the road improvement scheme; this included lands required to accommodate any changes in levels and the construction area of the entirety of the proposed link road...the proposed layout plan was amended to exclude development from this area and to demonstrate that the approved scheme could progress without impinging upon the viability of the A2 Buncrana Road Improvement Scheme.”
The application must now be considered by DC&SDC’s planning committee.