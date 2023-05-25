Enagh Youth Forum grinds safe cycling gears at new Derry greenway
This £500 grant enabled Enagh Youth Forum to run a bicycle safety workshop which saw 38 new cyclists get back on the saddle and embrace the great outdoors.
An impressive 38 bicycles of all colours, sizes and shapes were repaired and given a clean bill of health at the Youth and Family Bicycle Safety event facilitated by The Bike General.
As part of the event young people learned about safe cycling and also benefited from a free bicycle safety check and associated minor repairs.
Enagh Youth Forum’s Community Worker Paul Hughes said: “I am delighted to say there are now 38 bicycles using the new greenway that might otherwise be lying in garages in disrepair.
“This event has been a perfect way to fulfil our goal of promoting more active and healthy lifestyles in the community.
“Getting the kids out in the fresh air and cycling this fantastic new riverside greenway between Strathfoyle and the city has been great.
“Thank you to the Housing Executive and the SPOD funding as it continues to make such a difference by supporting and improving rural communities!”
Housing Executive’s Patch Manager Michael Cooke said: “The project helps add extra incentive for the people in Strathfoyle to use the newly opened greenway for cycling, jogging or walking.
“We are always more than happy to support any activity that gets all ages more active and improves their health and wellbeing.”
Elma Newberry, the Housing Executive’s acting Director of Regional Services said: “Strathfoyle is a rural settlement on the outskirts of Derry City.
“It was identified that the SPOD programme should target the area as it is an isolated pocket of deprivation.
“Within the Strathfoyle Estate, SPOD funds four different groups, including Enagh Youth Forum.
“I commend the support provided by Forum to young people who are deemed to be most at risk, through initiating positive engagement, inclusion and participation in programmes.
“The recent Youth & Family Bicycle Safety Event is one example of this.”