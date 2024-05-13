Essential advice for student motorists to maintain valid insurance cover.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a student transitioning between university life and home during breaks, you face a commonly overlooked risk—invalidating your car insurance by failing to update your address. Chris Richards, owner of the insurance comparison site EasyQuote, highlights this all too common and costly mistake that many students make.

Many students make the critical mistake of not updating their car insurance policy to reflect their most frequently used address during the academic year. For example, if you live in Bristol but go to university in Liverpool, your insurance policy needs to list Liverpool as your primary location during term time. Insurance policies require your primary residence information to accurately assess risk and determine coverage specifics. If your policy lists Bristol as the primary address while you primarily park and drive your car in Liverpool, you could face significant issues if you need to make a claim.

Insurers view your address as a key factor in determining the risk level of insuring your car. Factors like crime rates, risk of accidents, and even the likelihood of environmental damage can vary significantly between your home and university addresses. By not updating your address, you not only risk policy invalidation but also face potential denial of coverage when you need it most.

Should you need to file a claim and it comes to light that the vehicle was predominantly used at an address different from the one registered on the policy, your insurer might void your coverage. This means they will treat the policy as though it never existed, leaving you liable for all costs associated with an accident or theft.

The solution is simple: update your car insurance policy with your current address at the start of each term or whenever there is a change in your primary residence. Most insurers allow easy updates via online portals or direct customer service interactions.

To emphasise the importance of updating your insurance, Chris Richards, owner of the insurance comparison site EasyQuote, adds: “Ensuring your policy details accurately reflect your current living situation is not just about compliance, it’s about protection. Students, particularly, need to be vigilant as their frequent moves can easily lead to oversight. An up-to-date policy is your best defence against unexpected financial burdens stemming from an invalidated insurance claim.”

As a student driver, staying informed and proactive about your car insurance details is as crucial as any other aspect of vehicle maintenance. Ensure that your address is always current on your insurance policy to keep your coverage valid and effective.

