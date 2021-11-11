Firmus confirm further 38% gas price hike for Derry and other areas of Northern Ireland

This new increase in price will take effect from the 3rd December 2021.

Wholesale global gas prices have increased by 430% from a year ago and by 136% since the previous price rise came into effect on October 1. The new change in tariff will mean an extra £4.89 per week on to the average household bill.

Dr David Dobbin, Chairman of firmus energy, said: “We very much regret having to increase our tariff however steep increases in global wholesale gas prices have forced our hand.

Gas prices are going up once again.

“This is a not a firmus issue, but a challenge faced by every local and national supplier of gas and electricity all of whom, sooner or later, will have to further increase their prices to meet the huge upsurges which have taken place in wholesale energy costs.

“We know this is an unwelcome increase which will have a disproportionate effect on those of our customers who are the most vulnerable. We have been consulting with key stakeholders and will be introducing a support scheme to be delivered through a local charity which will offer targeted help to those most in need, especially over the winter period. The scheme will be launched in the coming weeks and will go live around the same time as the increase we announced today takes effect.

Customers seeking advice on their gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the Firmus Customer Services team on 0330 024 9000. For free and independent advice on how to save energy contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455.

Firmus energy is a regulated business and this price increase follows a tariff review process that is carried out by firmus energy and the Utility Regulator, in consultation with the Department for the Economy and the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland.

As part of this process the Utility Regulator has scrutinised Firmus energy’s actual costs to supply gas to homes and businesses in the Ten Towns Network area.

Firmus energy has connected over 50,000 customers in its network area (outside Greater Belfast) and supplies natural gas to over 108,000 across Northern Ireland.

The Ten Towns area includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Derry, Newry and more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas.

This tariff announcement does not apply to the Greater Belfast or West network areas.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council said: “While the Utility Regulator forewarned that a price rise of this nature was coming because of exceptionally high global wholesale gas prices, it is going to be very challenging for many households to afford these costs.

“With the cost of energy continuing to increase, the Consumer Council is concerned about a potential rise in fuel poverty as some families may struggle to find the extra money they will now need to pay for heating.

“We welcome firmus energy’s commitment to assist some of our most vulnerable consumers with the introduction of a financial support scheme and we encourage other energy suppliers to have support measures in place to help those customers in need. This is of particular importance given wholesale prices look set to remain high for the foreseeable future.”

The Consumer Council’s website has a number of free resources including Switch On: A Guide for Home Energy Users, which helps consumers be more energy efficient at home, get the best from their electricity or gas supply, and save money.