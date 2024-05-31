Habitat for Humanity confirms low cost DIY ReStore shop to open at Lisnagelvin later this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Habitat for Humanity Ireland has confirmed that its proposed new Habitat ReStore will open in Lisnagelvin later this year.

The non-profit development organisation has said that the low-cost DIY store will to tackle poverty in the city.

It will be become only the seventh such store on the island when it officially opens.

Jenny Williams, Habitat’s Chief Executive, said: “We are excited about the opportunity to bring Habitat ReStore to the North-West.

"Every year more than 100,000 local people access low-cost materials to improve their homes at ReStore and it is a hub for other local programmes, including House to Home which provides practical support for vulnerable people.”

“As we plan for the launch, pending planning permission, we look forward to working in partnership with companies, churches, community organisations and individuals to serve local people through ReStore.”

In April Cordatus Real Estate Limited submitted an application to Derry City & Strabane District Council on behalf of the applicant seeking permission to fit out a unit at Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre for the store..

The proposal was for ‘a new shop fit out with reconfiguration of fire escape’ with a ‘proposed new access with glazed shopfront and double entrance door’.

The application stated that ‘the works are taking place on the Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre Site in Derry’ and ‘located to the rear side of the shopping centre’ opposite Long’s Supervalu.