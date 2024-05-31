Habitat for Humanity confirms low cost DIY ReStore shop to open at Lisnagelvin later this year

By Kevin Mullan
Published 31st May 2024, 12:58 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 13:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Habitat for Humanity Ireland has confirmed that its proposed new Habitat ReStore will open in Lisnagelvin later this year.

The non-profit development organisation has said that the low-cost DIY store will to tackle poverty in the city.

It will be become only the seventh such store on the island when it officially opens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jenny Williams, Habitat’s Chief Executive, said: “We are excited about the opportunity to bring Habitat ReStore to the North-West.

Habitat for Humanity.Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity.

"Every year more than 100,000 local people access low-cost materials to improve their homes at ReStore and it is a hub for other local programmes, including House to Home which provides practical support for vulnerable people.”

“As we plan for the launch, pending planning permission, we look forward to working in partnership with companies, churches, community organisations and individuals to serve local people through ReStore.”

Read More
Bid to fit out new Habitat for Humanity shop unit at Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre

In April Cordatus Real Estate Limited submitted an application to Derry City & Strabane District Council on behalf of the applicant seeking permission to fit out a unit at Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre for the store..

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The proposal was for ‘a new shop fit out with reconfiguration of fire escape’ with a ‘proposed new access with glazed shopfront and double entrance door’.

The application stated that ‘the works are taking place on the Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre Site in Derry’ and ‘located to the rear side of the shopping centre’ opposite Long’s Supervalu.

Habitat for Humanity has now confirmed that ReStore Lisnagelvin is ‘expected to open later this year and will deliver real impact for local people and the wider community in Derry’.

Derry recycling project saving hundreds of bikes from landfill hosts sale at primary school

Related topics:Derry City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.