Letters to the Editor: We have to leave behind the gospel of money

Dear Sir,

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the season of Advent as we approach Christmas, I think that it is worth noting that there are angels everywhere in the Bible, particularly in the New Testament, and they can be very important in helping to make this period the happiest time of the year for many people.

The reason I am stating this is because there are so many people who think that God can’t do anything about all the unhappiness, even misery, in the world. Yet the angels have to be asked in an appropriate way to change the way things are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his first coming, Christ defined the nature of the happiness he felt would make the world a better place. He did this – in the first instance – in the Beatitudes, which effectively define happiness, but happiness is the main theme throughout the Gospels.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 27: Wooden figure for a nativity scene pictured at a stall at the annual Christmas market at Roemerberg square on the market's opening day on November 27, 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

The problem we have in our society is that money values have replaced happiness as the goal of so many of our lives. This has led to much misery in our families and in our communities.

The angels, who can do so much about the misery, must feel that they are not being asked to help. They must feel they are being asked to ignore the troubles people have in the “sure knowledge” that they can’t help but can only make things worse. Religious beliefs are regarded as the domain of the naïve or stupid.

Thus, we need to leave behind the gospel of money so many revere, tumbling them into an unhappy state and, instead this Christmas, we need to celebrate the things that make us feel happy.

John O’Connell,