Letters to the Editor: We have to leave behind the gospel of money
In the season of Advent as we approach Christmas, I think that it is worth noting that there are angels everywhere in the Bible, particularly in the New Testament, and they can be very important in helping to make this period the happiest time of the year for many people.
The reason I am stating this is because there are so many people who think that God can’t do anything about all the unhappiness, even misery, in the world. Yet the angels have to be asked in an appropriate way to change the way things are.
In his first coming, Christ defined the nature of the happiness he felt would make the world a better place. He did this – in the first instance – in the Beatitudes, which effectively define happiness, but happiness is the main theme throughout the Gospels.
The problem we have in our society is that money values have replaced happiness as the goal of so many of our lives. This has led to much misery in our families and in our communities.
The angels, who can do so much about the misery, must feel that they are not being asked to help. They must feel they are being asked to ignore the troubles people have in the “sure knowledge” that they can’t help but can only make things worse. Religious beliefs are regarded as the domain of the naïve or stupid.
Thus, we need to leave behind the gospel of money so many revere, tumbling them into an unhappy state and, instead this Christmas, we need to celebrate the things that make us feel happy.
John O’Connell,
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.