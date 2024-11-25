McDonald’s to refurbish and extend restaurant in Derry’s Crescent Link Retail Park

McDonald’s is to refurbish and extend its restaurant in the Waterside area of Derry.

Planware Limited. has applied for permission on behalf of McDonald's Restaurants Ltd. to carry out works at its fast food outlet at the Crescent Link Retail Park.

The application is for the ‘refurbishment of the restaurant to include replacement entrance door, formation of new access door and 13.9 square metre extension with new glazing’ and ‘alterations to the button barriers at the entrance to the store and associated works to the site’.