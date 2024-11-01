New fresh Mexican takeaway Oh Papi set to open outlet in Derry city centre

By Kevin Mullan
Published 1st Nov 2024, 11:13 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 11:14 BST
A new fresh Mexican food takeaway is set to open in Foyle Street in Derry city centre this month.

Oh Papi – a locally-owned taco, burrito and fajita specialist that currently has one outlet in Limavady – is gearing up to open a second restaurant in Derry.

Signs notifying the great Derry public of the imminent arrival of Oh Papi have been popping up around the city.

“How many of you have spotted our signs in the big city? But how many of you have spotted our signs AND dressed as a taco?” the eatery posted on its social media channels this Hallowe’en.

Oh Papi is the brain child of managing director Sarah O’Hara who has been trading at 35 Main Street, Limavady since last year.

"Our menu comes from the heart, is homemade, and cooked from the freshest ingredients. From slow cooked meat, homemade sauce and fresh salsa, Oh Papi will guarantee to tantalise your taste buds,” its website states.

