The Coleraine and District Motor Club have said they have not given up hope of staging the event after the Motorcycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) said it was cancelling all road racing events this year due to the rising cost of insurance.

“The organisers of the North West 200 have not given up the fight. We cannot afford to lose an event that has been running for over 90 years and plays such a vital role in the economy of the north coast area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been overwhelmed by the messages of support we have received today and whilst we understand the decision taken by the MCUI (UC), the Coleraine and District Motor Club will continue its efforts to stage the NW 200 on May 7-13,” the club stated.