OPINION: ‘Rates bill is the latest blow for struggling families in Derry’

People are living in fear of a vital household appliance breaking or their children needing new clothes, because they simply cannot afford it.

Every time people open the newspaper or turn on the television they are being greeted with the cost of living crisis, more and more people are relying on foodbanks and heating and electricity bills are going up on what seems like a monthly basis. We are already past the point where people are being forced to choose between heating and eating and this crisis is particularly impacting our area which had some of the worst levels of poverty of anywhere on these islands long before this crisis.

It’s shameful that councillors voted to increase that burden and families who are already under so much pressure are now having to fork out for increased rates bills. When people are struggling they expect their representatives to have their backs, not to let them down.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney.

When this came before council, the SDLP stressed the need to help people mitigate the worst aspects of this crisis. We rejected increasing the rates because we know what so many families are going through, people who are out working 40 hours a week are having to skip meals and wear winter clothing just to keep warm. We are in a serious emergency.

Despite our best efforts this increase was pushed through, while two parties who claim to represent the interests of working people in our city, couldn’t even be bothered to show up to represent the people who put them on this council. It’s deeply regrettable that struggling families are now paying the price for their decision.

The SDLP is focused on getting money into people’s pockets and helping families through this crisis. Whether it’s rejecting the rates increase, fighting for the real living wage or getting an emergency £200 payment to every household we have a Cost of Living Action plan to get people the support they desperately need.