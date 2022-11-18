In correspondence to Council officials following a request on behalf of Ms. McLaughlin, the Department for the Economy’s European Fund Management Division confirmed that there are 107 jobs supported by European Social Funding within delivery organisations located in Derry City & Strabane District Council area.

From April 2022- March 2023, the projects with their base in the Assembly constituency of Foyle are in receipt of almost £2.5m of ESF funding (£2,435,936.56).

These projects face a cliff edge of funding in March 2023, the Derry politician said.

Foyle SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin.

“The loss of this funding would be devastating for Derry and time is fast running out to prevent it. Not only does this funding represent more than 100 local jobs and millions of pounds of local investment, the projects make a tangible difference to people’s lives.

"Every day, European Social Funding helps the most vulnerable in our community get into education and training, provides support for the long-term unemployed to gain skills and employment, and contributes to addressing the issues faced by people with learning disabilities.

“These projects make an impact both here in Derry and there are also many, many more projects like these right across the North. In a region plagued by economic inactivity, the importance of transformative funding like this cannot be underestimated in helping more people get into the labour market. It will ultimately be more expensive to the taxpayer if the UK Government decides not to fund these projects and allows the consequences of this to play out - we simply can’t afford not to ensure a full replacement of these funds.”

Ms McLaughlin said anxiety that the promised replacement UK Shared Prosperity Fund simply will not ‘be anywhere near commensurate to the European funding’ and warned the workers in the affected sector ‘need certainty’.

“This is a potential consequence of Brexit coming home to roost for our people. It cannot be allowed to happen,” she said.