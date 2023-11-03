Over £2m spent on police support during Apprentice Boys Relief of Derry parades since 2015
The PSNI spent over £2m providing police support during Apprentice Boys Relief of Derry parades over the past nine years, it’s been revealed.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:10 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 16:10 GMT
The PSNI provided a breakdown for the years 2015-23 in response to a Freedom of Information request.
The total cost of providing policing support was £2,788,169. This included: Opportunity Costs (Duty Time) £1,174,082; Additional costs (Overtime) £1,484,529; Part Time Reserve Costs £54,331; Staff Costs £15,409; and Other Costs £59,818.
The figures relate to the main August ‘Derry Day’ parades and feeder parades on those days.