Owner of cash left in ATM asked to contact police
A sum of cash left in a bank machine has been handed in to police.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 09:19 BST
The owner is asked to contact Strand Road.
“A member of the public has handed to police a sum of money which someone had forgotten to lift out of an ATM here in the city,” the PSNI confirmed, adding, ‘if you think this might have been yours please contact Police on 101 quoting incident 825 of 31/07/23’. The owner is expected to cite the amount, the ATM, and date and time of withdrawal.