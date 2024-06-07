‘PEACE Programme will be transformative for Derry’ - Councillor
and live on Freeview channel 276
The “PEACE PLUS” programme is a €1 billion investment towards social, economic and environmental development of Northern Ireland and the bordering counties of Ireland. It is comprised of six themes and is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body.
Sandra Duffy spoke “The PEACE Plus programme is hugely transformative and will see our local communities across Derry and Strabane receiving millions of pounds of funding.
“This is a major investment for our city and district which will strengthen our city's economy, regenerate communities and better people’s lives.
“I look forward to seeing this programme in action, and working alongside the many wonderful community organisations who are helping to build a better future for all.”
For more information on the PEACE PLUS programme please visit https://www.derrystrabane.com/community/peace-plus
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.