Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy has welcomed the launch of the PEACE Plus Action Plan and said the programme will be ‘transformative’ for the city and district.

The “PEACE PLUS” programme is a €1 billion investment towards social, economic and environmental development of Northern Ireland and the bordering counties of Ireland. It is comprised of six themes and is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body.

Sandra Duffy spoke “The PEACE Plus programme is hugely transformative and will see our local communities across Derry and Strabane receiving millions of pounds of funding.

“This is a major investment for our city and district which will strengthen our city's economy, regenerate communities and better people’s lives.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy.

“I look forward to seeing this programme in action, and working alongside the many wonderful community organisations who are helping to build a better future for all.”