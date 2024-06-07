‘PEACE Programme will be transformative for Derry’ - Councillor

By Ben Kennedy
Published 7th Jun 2024, 14:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy has welcomed the launch of the PEACE Plus Action Plan and said the programme will be ‘transformative’ for the city and district.

The “PEACE PLUS” programme is a €1 billion investment towards social, economic and environmental development of Northern Ireland and the bordering counties of Ireland. It is comprised of six themes and is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body.

Sandra Duffy spoke “The PEACE Plus programme is hugely transformative and will see our local communities across Derry and Strabane receiving millions of pounds of funding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is a major investment for our city and district which will strengthen our city's economy, regenerate communities and better people’s lives.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy.Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy.
Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy.

“I look forward to seeing this programme in action, and working alongside the many wonderful community organisations who are helping to build a better future for all.”

For more information on the PEACE PLUS programme please visit https://www.derrystrabane.com/community/peace-plus

Related topics:Sandra DuffySinn FeinDerryNorthern IrelandStrabane

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.