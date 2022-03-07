Special Derry crisis meeting as oil prices hit £550 for 500 litres
Sinn Féin has called for a special meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council to discuss responses to the cost of living crisis, the party’s council group leader Sandra Duffy has said.
The Ballyarnett Councillor said she expects the meeting to take place this week and that she hopes innovative supports for residents can be brought to the table.
The meeting comes as prices continue to spiral for home heating fuel and petrol and diesel as well as for food and goods and services.
As of Monday afternoon, the price of 500 litres of home heating oil in Derry had shot up again to over £550. Similarly across the border in Inishowen it was up to around 650 Euro for 500 litres.
Colr. Duffy commented: “The cost of living crisis is placing a huge burden on families, workers and individuals right across this city and region.
“Although most of the causes of the crisis are rooted in disastrous British Government policies like Brexit and austerity there is still a responsibility on local government and the assembly to do what we can to support people.
“To that end I very much welcome the measures that Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has announced including a £200 fuel support payment to almost 300,000 households, extended welfare top-up payments and a freeze on Housing Executive rents.
“That shows what can be done when the political will exists so I have asked for a special meeting of council to allow us to discuss our response to the crisis and whatever practical measures may be possible working with our community and statutory partners to assist residents during this extremely difficult time.
“I hope that the meeting will take place within days and I would urge all parties to come to it with a view to working positively together to deliver innovative and meaningful supports.”