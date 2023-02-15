News you can trust since 1772
Varadkar urged to give rent tax credits to Donegal families with students in Derry

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has ruled out rolling out rent tax credits of up to €1,000 for the parents of Donegal students who are studying and renting in Derry.

By Kevin Mullan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 5:28pm

Sinn Féin T.D Rose Conway-Walsh urged Deputy Varadkar to extend the initiative to students who are normally resident in Donegal but live in Derry during term time.

“The tax credit is also restricted to rentals in the State, meaning that a family in Donegal with a student studying in Derry is excluded as are students forced to study abroad because there is no place for them here,” stated Deputy Conway-Walsh.

Leo Varadkar
She asked the Taoiseach to ‘urgently review this’.

But Deputy Varadkar replied: “If they are renting in Derry, for example, it would be up to the Government in Northern Ireland to bring in a rent tax credit.

"There was a lot of time when Deputy Conway-Walsh's party could have done that, in fairness, but it did not. The same applies, obviously, to other jurisdictions too.”

