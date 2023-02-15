Varadkar urged to give rent tax credits to Donegal families with students in Derry

Sinn Féin T.D Rose Conway-Walsh urged Deputy Varadkar to extend the initiative to students who are normally resident in Donegal but live in Derry during term time.

“The tax credit is also restricted to rentals in the State, meaning that a family in Donegal with a student studying in Derry is excluded as are students forced to study abroad because there is no place for them here,” stated Deputy Conway-Walsh.

Leo Varadkar

She asked the Taoiseach to ‘urgently review this’.

But Deputy Varadkar replied: “If they are renting in Derry, for example, it would be up to the Government in Northern Ireland to bring in a rent tax credit.

