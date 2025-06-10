Winter Fuel Payments restored for pensioners across the north of Ireland

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has confirmed that pensioners across the north will receive the Winter Fuel Payment this year after the government announced a u-turn on eligibility restrictions.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement to the Assembly on Tuesday, Minister Lyons confirmed that the necessary legislation would be in place by the end of July.

Pensioners on an income of, or below, £35,000 will be entitled to the payment of £200 - rising to £300 for the over 80s - although a payment will be made to all pensioners. Those not eligible have the option to opt out of the payment or will have the payment recovered through HMRC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister Lyons said: “Since yesterday’s announcement my officials have been engaging with officials in the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to understand the impact for Northern Ireland. I also met with Torsten Bell MP, Parliamentary Secretary (HM Treasury) and Parliamentary Under-Secretary (DWP) along with the Finance Minister John O’Dowd.

Protester with a placard at a previous Derry Against Fuel Poverty march and rally. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2239GS – 114

“Today I have engaged with Executive ministers on the re-instatement of the Winter Fuel Payment in Northern Ireland. My officials are continuing to work with DWP and HMRC officials to determine the number of NI pensioners impacted by this announcement, particularly the number of pensioners who exceed the £35,000 threshold.”

Last July, the Labour government restricted eligibility for Winter Fuel Payments to pensioner households receiving Pension Credit or certain other income-related benefits. The move sparked a major backlash and protests across the north and in Britain.

Executive funding of £17 million secured last October ensured a one-off payment of £100 was made for winter 2024/25 to pensioners affected by the changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister Lyons added: “While this one-off payment helped to support pensioners last winter, I know that many of them remained anxious and worried about their energy bills this winter and beyond.

Some of the attendance at a previous Derry Against Fuel Poverty march and rally: George Sweeney. DER2239GS – 113

“I therefore welcome Treasury’s announcement yesterday to reinstate the Winter Fuel Payment to everyone over State Pension age with an income of, or below, £35,000 a year. This increased threshold means that no lower or middle-income pensioners will miss out.”

Minister Lyons also warned of possible scams in the wake of the announcement stating payments will be made automatically, as with previous WFPs, and confirmed no one will be asked for their personal details.

“Pensioners do not need to do anything to receive the Winter Fuel Payment this year,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If anyone gets a suspicious email or text from GOV.UK, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) or the Department for Communities asking for bank details, they should report it to Action Fraud. They should not respond or click on any links.”

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan welcomed the reinstatement, stating: “This cut was a decision that should never have been made in the first place, it is the duty of government to protect the most vulnerable people in our society and the UK Government totally failed in that regard.

“The UK Government has been forced to U-turn on this policy and I would urge them to listen to campaigners and those affected and abandon their plans to introduce harmful welfare cuts. There is still time to abandon these proposals that would force more families into poverty and broaden inequality right across these islands.”