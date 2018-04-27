Mrs Darmody is Eco Teacher of the Year

St. John’s P.S children are delighted to spread the news that they have the ECO teacher of the year working at their school!

Mrs. Ann Marie Darmody won the prestigious award last Friday. After completing green flag status for the school this year, with the help of her amazing ECO team which consists of Primary 2 to Primary 7 pupils, the children got together and wanted to show how much they appreciated their teachers work.

In a secret mission, they entered the competition on their teacher’s behalf.

They have enjoyed a number of workshops, eco projects and fun lessons because of Mrs. Darmody’s passion for all things ECO.

The students explained why their teacher was the best person for the award, and also composed a rap song and made a music video.

The song and video showcased their ECO skills at the school, and to help Mrs. Darmody take home the top prize. A spokesperson for St. John’s Primary School said: “This video was then released on our school Facebook page for all our parents to see.

“Judges thought the entry was original and awarded the ECO Teacher of the Year Award at Primary level to Mrs. Darmody for her active participation and passion in all things ECO in St Johns Primary.

“As a treat, she spent a lovely day in Antrim at the awards ceremony with lots of guest speakers on ECO initiatives in schools, along with a certificate of recognition.

“Check out St. John’s primary Facebook page to see our rap stars in action.”