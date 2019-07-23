New 12-week Princes Trust programme to run this September

North West Regional College has released details of a 12-week programme beginning in September 2019, aimed at boosting the employability skills of young people.

A group of young people have just graduated from the most recent Princes Trust Training programme at Strand Road and Limavady Campus, a programme which helps young people not currently in work or education, to build on personal development, learn new skills and boost their confidence.

Sean Curran, Team Leader with the Prince’s Trust at NWRC said: “I’d like to congratulate all our participants who have just completed this 12 week programme.

“The outcomes have been fantastic and we have watched these young people grow as they build on their education and life experiences.

“One of our candidates has gone on to secure a job in Youth Work, others have decided to enrol on an NWRC course for 2019/2020, while others have committed to securing their GCSE Maths and English with a fast track course this Summer.

“Our approach with this training course is very different to other college courses, for us it is about making it as interactive and engaging as possible, spending very little time in the classroom.

“The course covers team building, planning, fundraising and carrying out a community project. There’s also a fully funded residential and the chance to take part in a work placement

“Our young people are also given the opportunity to build or update their CV, try mock interviews and attend workshops with careers advisors from the college.”

John Cartin, Deputy Head of Training and Skills at NWRC said: “Well done to all our participants who have completed this programme, this Team project is one of the most successful projects we run in the college. I’d also like to commend our staff who work within the Prince’s Trust Team Programme, they are hardworking and dedicated and put the needs of our students at the heart of everything they do.”

Recruitment has now begun for the next programme, beginning with the Limavady team on September 9, and at Strand Road Campus on September 16.