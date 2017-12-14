New Campus Manager looks to the future at NWRC Limavady

North West Regional College has appointed a new manager at its Limavady Campus.

Luke McCloskey, a father of three, who has worked at the college for ten years, and previously held the position of Deputy Department Head of Health and Sports, succeeds Calum Morrison who retired from the post earlier this year.

Speaking about his appointment Mr McCloskey said: “I am looking forward to continuing the excellent work already undertaken at our Limavady campus which encompass our buildings at Main Street and Greystone.

“With more than 600 full time students, NWRC Limavady continues to thrive, offering a wide range of courses across all subject areas and levels to local school leavers, community groups, working professionals or those wishing to make a return to learning.

“At NWRC we have a strong focus on developing skills and employability. I am committed to ensuring that all of our students get the best opportunities that Further and Higher education can offer them.”

The Dungiven native revealed that a number of developments have been planned for NWRC Limavady in the next 12 months.

He said: “In 2018 our Business Support centre will open the North West’s first ever Product Design Centre at Greystone Campus, which is an innovative employer facing resource aimed at local companies requiring expert technical mentoring in helping make their product ideas a commercial reality.

“We have just launched the North West’s first ever Fabrication and Welding Academy, which aims to address the challenges faced by employers in accessing skilled welders.

“And in March 2018, NWRC Limavady will host the 2018 SkillBuild NI finals when construction apprentices from all over NI will compete against each other and test their skills in a number of different construction trades.”

Mr McCloskey said as Campus Manager, he is keen to develop community engagement with the college.

He said: “ At Limavady Main Street Campus we have a number of facilities which can be used by the public including the Hair and Beauty Academy which is open Monday to Friday, and our fine dining restaurant at Garnett’s. “

NWRC Limavady will hold a community networking event at their Main Street Campus on January 18 from 10-12 noon, open to all local people, community groups, councillors, business owners and schools.

A number of short courses aimed at ‘Boosting Careers’ will be available at the college from early January. For a full list of courses please log on to www.nwrc.ac.uk/boost

Limavady Campus will host their 2018 Open Day on Thursday, February 8 from 12noon. to 8 p.m. when prospective students can tour the facilities and speak to staff about the range of courses on offer. Everyone is welcome.

You can contact Limavady Main Street on 71278700 or Greystone on 71278750.