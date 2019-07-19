New ‘Sensory Room’ opened at Millennium Forum

The Millennium Forum has opened a new Sensory Room, which will provide a much-needed quiet space for children living with autism and special sensory needs.

The new facility was officially opened by the Mayor, Councillor Michaela Boyle who said the provision of the sensory room would greatly benefit the lives of many young people across the North West.

“It is fantastic that the Millennium Forum has recognised the importance of facilitating the needs of those living with a range of learning and physical difficulties.

“The provision of this multi-sensory facility will greatly enhance the visitor experience of these customers as well as benefit teachers, carers and families in the area who will be using the facility. Well done to everyone involved at the Millennium Forum for bringing this project forward,” she said.

Martin Bradley, Chairperson of Derry Theatre Trust, added: “At the Millennium Forum, we like to ensure that when people visit the theatre they have an overall fantastic experience throughout the building. This new sensory/quiet room, along with the other facilities that we’ve recently opened, such as the Changing Place facility, that people with special needs and their families can feel welcome and relaxed and have a fantastic time when they visit us. I’d also like to thank The Honourable The Irish Society for funding this worthwhile and essential project.”

The new Quiet/Sensory Room at the Millennium Forum was funded by The Honourable The Irish Society and is situated in the Foyle Room, just off the main piazza. For more information on the Millennium Forum accessibility, contact Lisa Heaney, on 71272779 or email lisah@millenniumforum.co.uk For businesses who are interested in becoming an Access Partner for the Millennium Forum, contact Cara McCartney on 71272785 or caramc@millenniumforum.co.uk