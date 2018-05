Our galleries of Derry faces down the years have proved a real online hit!

Thousands of you have viewed and shared our archive images and we want to say thank you.

So, with it being a Bank Holiday, we decided to bring you a ‘best of’, with a big batch of the photos from the vault.

You know the form by now: click on the link or image above to launch the gallery. Spot someone you know? Share the link on Facebook.