NWMF appeals for return of forms

North West Migrants Forum are putting a call out to all young people who signed up at their schools before the summer break for the ‘Discover-Connect- Belong’ Project to return their registration forms as soon as possible.

The ‘Discover–Connect–Belong’ project is delivered under the European Union’s Peace IV Programme, thematic Let’s Talk Cultural Diversity and aims to engage young people with the big issues of our times and designed to stimulate new ideas on culture, religion, politics, communities and tribes in Northern Ireland.

Speaking this week, Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Director, North West Migrants Forum, said: “We successfully completed the first phase of the project with 135 young people signing up to take part.

“The second phase begins on Friday, August 23, with a three night residential in Ganaway Activity Centre in Newtownards.

“It’s imperative that registration forms are returned quickly in order to tie down numbers and to plan effectively to ensure that our young people get the maximum learning and enjoyment at this residential.”

During the registration period in June, young people took consent letters to parents detailing the three days event.

Letters were also sent out to parents this week that included a more detailed plan of the residential and the launch event.

The residential will be officially launched by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle in the morning of Friday, August 23, when she will see the participants off on their journey.

Calling on anyone else interested in joining the ‘Let’s Talk Cultural Diversity’ program, Mrs. Seenoi-Barr said we would like to reach out to as many young people as possible and the project can accommodate young people throughout the city and district.

“Anyone between the ages of 13-24 who would like to come along and join us is welcome to contact me at NWMF.

“Simply ring me at 02871 362184 requesting a registration form. It’s open to young people from all backgrounds. Just commit to attend the residential plus two other workshops and the celebration event in January, 2020,” she said.

It’s understood that the residential will include speakers from Ulster University; with well-known author Paul Gosling also facilitating a workshop in September and Barney McGuigan, REACH Across also providing training and guidance to staff and volunteers.

North West Migrants Forum was founded in February 2012 after it was identified by migrants specifically from the black minority ethnic background that there was a need for an advice and support service in the Council area and its environs.

Registration forms can also be requested by emailing seenoi.l@nwmf.org.uk