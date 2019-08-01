NWMF to host Brooke Park Fun Day Saturday

It’s August and midway through summer so you’ll be delighted to hear that there’s something special to look forward to this weekend, as the North West Migrant’s Forum host their second annual Family Fun Day in Brooke Park on Saturday, August. 3

Families from across the city and district will take part in a fantastic day of free entertainment and food, with a host of activities that will cater for all needs and ages.

The event, supported by the National Lottery Community Fund and the Housing Executive, will see a fun-filled four hours with a special intercultural barbecue thrown in for good measure.

Hosted by the North West Migrants Forum, the ‘Discover-Connect-Belong’ Family Fun Day and Friendship Club aims to support connections and meaningful relations between existing and new communities in the local council area.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s event, Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Director, North West Migrants Forum, said: “This is a great opportunity for families to build relationships of trust as they continue to connect and socialise with each other.

“It’s been proven that continuous social-interaction between people of different backgrounds helps in tackling social isolation, antisocial behaviour and prejudice.”

The fun starts at 12 noon and runs until 4pm with lots of activities going on around the park including fun games, face painting, football, jewellery making, African drums, South African arts and crafts Zumba, bouncy castles and all wrapped up with a free intercultural BBQ later in the afternoon.

Hoping for a great turnout on the day, Lilian continued: “Ensuring that everyone who attends will know what is happening throughout the event, we will have staff and volunteers from North West Migrants Forum in attendance to look after everyone.

“I’m hoping this follows on the success of last year’s event and I look forward to seeing a mixed and diverse group incorporating all families together for a great day’s craic as they say in Ireland!

“We want to build on what was created last year.

“I see this event as supporting local communities to welcome change and diversity and in turn, help newcomers and people from minority ethnic communities to integrate and orient themselves to the local environment and culture, reducing isolation, division and suspicion between both communities.”

Brooke Park has undergone a major transformation and NWMF are looking forward to another fantastic day’s fun.

Lilian went on to pay tribute once again to the funders for their continued support, including the Housing Executive’s Community Cohesion Fund and the National Lottery Community Fund.

Anyone requiring further information on Saturday’s event is asked to contact the North West Migrants Forum on 028 7136 2184.

North West Migrants Forum was founded in February 2012 after it was identified by migrants specifically from the black minority ethnic background that there was a need for an advice and support service in the local council area.