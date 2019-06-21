NWRC’s Roisin takes top learner award

A student at North West Regional College has been given a top Learner Award by the Northern Council for Further Education (NCFE).

Roisin Moran, from Derry, is currently studying an Early Years course at the college’s Strand Road Campus, was praised for her leadership qualities, achieving highly commended in the Learner of the Year category in the NCFE Aspiration Awards.

Roisin has now sets her sights on continuing her studies to Degree level at NWRC, in order to become a Play Therapist, as she has a deep and enduring interest in mental health and the impact on children.

As a result of her interest, her lecturer Sharon McLaughlin has been supporting Roisin to explore the research around Adverse Childhood Experiences, in the context of Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Despite facing immense difficulties in her education previously, Roisin is excelling on the Level 2 Diploma for Children’s Care, Learning and Development at NWRC and has aspirations to become a Play Therapist.

Having lost her place at school and failing to secure a place within another secondary school, Roisin’s only option was to continue her studies at an external education facility.

Roisin did not let previous events define her future and she excelled in her setting completing all of her GCSEs and achieving top of her class in Level 2 Hair and Beauty.

Through working as a volunteer in Long Tower Youth Club, Roisin was inspired to apply for the Level 2 Diploma for Children’s Care, Learning and Development at NWRC.

Roisin always strives to achieve more, and has completed qualifications in leadership and safeguarding as additional to her primary studies, to benefit her career prospects.

Roisin’s infectious enthusiasm for learning and position as a leadership figure within her class, makes her an inspirational young woman with a bright future ahead.

Speaking about her achievement, Sue Nugent, Roisin’s mum, said: “I am so proud of how far my daughter has come in the past two years, from having difficulties in a mainstream school and struggling to secure a place at another school, to now being on the way to completing her Level 2 qualification. Roisin has shown impressive determination.”

Sharon McLaughlin, Department of Training and Skills at NWRC said: “It has been so rewarding to watch Roisin blossom into the incredible practitioner she has now become.

“Her confidence has elevated and she is inspirational amongst her peers.”

Roisin commented: “I have really enjoyed the Level 2 Diploma for Children’s Care, Learning and Development and I am excited to progress to Level 3 and then to Higher Education.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and NWRC.”

NWRC runs a number of Further and Higher Education courses in Early Years. For more information log on to www.nwrc.ac.uk/apply