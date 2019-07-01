NWRC student Katelyn has Georgia on her mind

NWRC student Katelyn McShane has been awarded a scholarship to study at an award winning University for women in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 22 year-old from Derry, who is currently studying for a Foundation Degree in Business and Enterprise will begin classes at the college, which empowers women to effect both personal and communal change, locally and globally, at the end of August.

Katelyn can’t wait to take this chance to get out and see the world. She said: “This is an amazing opportunity. The interview process was extremely tough, but I’m delighted to have been chosen to have this year to study internationally.”

The former Thornhill College student came to NWRC in 2018, after dropping out of an Accountancy course at University after completing her first year. She said: “The course just wasn’t for me but I was determined to finish the year with a pass. I decided not to go back, and took the next year as time out to decide what I wanted to do. I love learning, it’s always been important to me, but at university I felt like I was being swallowed up.” Long term Katelyn says she hopes to map out at a career in International Business after completing her Foundation Degree at NWRC in 2020-2021.