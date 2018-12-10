NWRC team announced as finalists in Education ‘Oscars’

The Careers Academy team at North West Regional College has been announced as a finalist for Association of College’s prestigious Beacon Awards.

The team which encompasses a dynamic group of Senior Career Advisors, work across five campuses and in the community, offering guidance on a number of educational and vocational avenues for personal career development including Further and Higher Education courses and Apprenticeships.

Finneen Bradley, Careers Manager at NWRC said: “The Careers Team at NWRC are delighted to have been shortlisted for the Education and Guidance Award.

“The work my team and I undertake is changing and enhancing lives in our college and in our community on a daily basis. Career Development within the Careers Academy takes a 3E approach which is Employability, Enterprise and Enrichment. At the Careers Academy we provide a one-stop support service for students, and an open door policy for career planning and guidance interviews. The Academy also delivers bespoke programmes and interactive workshops.

“I am extremely fortunate to have an amazing team of staff around me who all have the same, shared vision and we continue to go from strength to strength.”

Leo Murphy, Principal and Chief Executive of NWRC said: “I’d like to offer my warmest congratulations to Finneen and her team on making it through the Beacon Awards finals, which are highly regarded as the Careers Oscars of Further Education. Our Careers Academy team do an outstanding job with their innovative approach to enriching the lives of Further and Higher Education students and apprentices. NWRC is committed to building the skills needed by our young people in the modern world of employment, and our Careers Department is central in helping to nurture the next generation.”

The winners will be announced on March 22, 2019.