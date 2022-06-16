10 of the most beautiful beaches in Derry and Inishowen

Derry and Inishowen have some of the best, most scenic beaches in the country but with so many to explore, it can all get a bit overwhelming. The ‘Journal’ has compiled a list of some of the most beautiful beaches in Derry and Inishowen to make picking a beach trip this weekend easier. If only we could pack the picnic for you too!
1.
Ladies Bay at the Shorefront in Buncrana is a family favourite situated beside the infamous Buncrana Park. There are playing pitches, public toilets and ice cream vans even park up on a sunny day. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 045
2.
Culdaff Beach in North Inishowen. A beautiful sandy beach with a playground and picnic benches, perfect for sandy crisp sandwiches after a dip.
3.
Downhill Strand leading to Benone Beach with Inishowen in the distance. Get the train to Castlerock and walk down to the beach to make a day of it.
4.
Inch Beach beside Inch Pier is a peaceful haven away from the hussle and bussle of busy life. Leave the car at home and cycle to the beach through Inch Wildlife reserve to fully immerse yourself in the lanscape.