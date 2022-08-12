10 things to do in Derry this week

1.

Rumer - Friday August 19 7:30pm - 10:00pm at Christ Church, Infirmary Road. Rumer has gone on to forge an acclaimed career both as a highly regarded songwriter, penning global hits such as “Slow” and “Aretha,” and also as a peerless interpreter of the work of others, as evidenced on her follow-up album Boys Don’t Cry – an album of classic covers from the 1970s, Rumer Sings Bacharach at Christmas and This Girl's in Love: A Bacharach and David Songbook and her most recent treasure trove of Hugh Prestwood gems- the critically acclaimed “Nashville Tears”. Tickets at www.musiccapital.org