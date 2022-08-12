There is a variety to choose from at the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 052

10 things to do in Derry this week

There’s plenty on in the Maiden City this week August 15-21.  What will you be up to?

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Friday, 12th August 2022, 11:54 am

1.

Rumer - Friday August 19 7:30pm - 10:00pm at Christ Church, Infirmary Road. Rumer has gone on to forge an acclaimed career both as a highly regarded songwriter, penning global hits such as “Slow” and “Aretha,” and also as a peerless interpreter of the work of others, as evidenced on her follow-up album Boys Don’t Cry – an album of classic covers from the 1970s, Rumer Sings Bacharach at Christmas and This Girl's in Love: A Bacharach and David Songbook and her most recent treasure trove of Hugh Prestwood gems- the critically acclaimed “Nashville Tears”. Tickets at www.musiccapital.org

Photo Sales

2.

Games for Artists and Non-Artists Workshop for LGBTQ+ Artists: Re-visions: Your Practice, My Body. Experimental workshop drawing on each artist’s area of research and studio practice through Augusto Boal’s Image Theatre techniques.Wednesday August 17 at 12pm in the Void Gallery.

Photo Sales

3.

Join Eimear Willis of Rainbow Project for a fascinating stroll through Derry where you will encounter some of the founding members of Foyle Pride and other LGBTQ+ activists who will share historic stories of the city and their own experiences along the way. Meeting at Void Gallery at 6.30pm on 16th August.

Photo Sales

4.

Summer Musical Programme, Monday 15th August 9:00am - Thursday 18th 9:00am at Galaxy All Stars, Spencer road Derry. McCrea Music & Theatre will be running their first Summer Programme in August. The programme consist of four fun filled days with all things musical, singing, dancing and acting! Suitable for childrne aged six to 11. Register at mccreamusictheatre.co.uk/classes-and-tuition/summer-musical-programme Or email: [email protected]

Photo Sales
Derry
Next Page
Page 1 of 3