11 pictures from Blessing of the Fleet at Greecastle, Donegal

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. DER - BLESSING OF GREENCASTLE FLEET
The Annual Blessing of the Greencastle fishing fleet service underway in the village, on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 060
2. DER - BLESSING OF GREENCASTLE FLEET
Some boats from the Greencastle fishing fleet that were blessed by Fr Patrick O’Hagan PP and the Rev Aland McCracken, during the annual service on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 068
3. DER - BLESSING OF GREENCASTLE FLEET
Some of the people who attended at the Annual Blessing of the Greencastle fishing fleet, in the village, on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 067
4. DER - BLESSING OF GREENCASTLE FLEET
Fr. Patrick O’Hagan PP Moville and the Rev. Alan McCracken, Church of Ireland, Moville, led prayers and blessed the Greencastle fishing fleet on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 058