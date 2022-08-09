Some of the attendance at the Annual Blessing of the Greencastle fishing fleet, in the village, on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 061

11 pictures from Blessing of the Fleet at Greencastle, Donegal

Fr Patrick O’Hagan PP, Moville, and the Rev Alan McCracken, COI, Moville blessed the Greencastle fishing fleet at the annual service on Friday afternoon last.

By George Sweeney
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 12:36 pm

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. DER - BLESSING OF GREENCASTLE FLEET

The Annual Blessing of the Greencastle fishing fleet service underway in the village, on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 060

2. DER - BLESSING OF GREENCASTLE FLEET

Some boats from the Greencastle fishing fleet that were blessed by Fr Patrick O’Hagan PP and the Rev Aland McCracken, during the annual service on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 068

3. DER - BLESSING OF GREENCASTLE FLEET

Some of the people who attended at the Annual Blessing of the Greencastle fishing fleet, in the village, on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 067

4. DER - BLESSING OF GREENCASTLE FLEET

Fr. Patrick O’Hagan PP Moville and the Rev. Alan McCracken, Church of Ireland, Moville, led prayers and blessed the Greencastle fishing fleet on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 058

