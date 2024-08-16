12 great pictures from The Whistlin' Donkeys gig at Derry Féile 2024

By Brendan McDaid
Published 16th Aug 2024, 14:32 BST
Pictured are crowds and musicians from The Whistlin’ Donkeys, who took to the stage for the Derry Féile finale at Gasyard Park on Thursday night.

Pictures: Jim McCafferty Photography.

A section of the large crowd at the Feile 24's main music event - The Whistlin Donkeys on Thursday night at the Gasyard. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

PACKED HOUSE!. . . .The Whistlin Donkeys performing on Thursday night at the Feile 24's big music event at the Gasyard Park. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Taking time out for a picture during the Whistlin Donkeys performance on Thursday night.

The Whistlin Donkeys performing on Thursday night at the Feile 24's big music event at the Gasyard Park. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

