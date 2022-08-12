12 pictures of Shantallow’s Party in the Park in Derry

The Mayor met with residents, took part in a teddy bear picnic, played football and even tried her hand at some DJing.
Mayor Sandra Duffy with Fionnuala Lynch, Senior Youth Worker, Ballyarnett area, with children at the Teddy Bears picnic held in the Shantallow Playpark. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Mayor Sandra Duffy with the EA Youth Service Play team, at the Teddy Bears picnic held in the Shantallow Playpark. From left are Cara McCauley, Cara-Leigh Doherty and from right Nicole and Cara Donegan. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
WHO'S THE DJ? . . . .Mayor, Sandra Duffy helping out DJ Martin Gallagher at the Shantallow 'Party in the Park' on Thursday evening last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Mayor Sandra Duffy shows off her shooting skills in the Target Football during Thursday evening's 'Party in the Park' in Shantallow.