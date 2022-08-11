Sandra and Stewarty meet the Mayor. . . .at Thursday's Leafair Summer Fun Day.

18 pictures of Leafair’s summer fun day in Derry

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District joined Leafair residents for a summer family fun day on Thursday.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 4:02 pm

The mayor met some friendly faces as well as some fury, scaly and creepy creatures on her day out before helping out on the barbecue.

1.

LEAFAIR SUMMER FUN DAY. . . . .The Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured with Peter McDonnell, staff and volunteers at Thursday's Leafair Summer Fun Day. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Photo Sales

2.

A big smile from three years-old Myla Bradley for the Mayor, Sandra Duffy at the Leafair Summer Fun Day on Thursday afternoon. On right is Anna of 'Anna's Cheeky Faces' Face Painting.

Photo Sales

3.

Mayor Sandra Duffy admiring some of the skilful work of these two young entrepreneurs at the Leafair Summer Fun Day on Thursday. Isla Harkin-McGilloway and Micha Phelan. Centre right is Micha's mum Michelle. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Photo Sales

4.

The Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured with Aodhan and Lara Hutton and their friendly snakes at the Leafair Summer Fun Day on Thursday.

Photo Sales
MayorDerryDerry City
Next Page
Page 1 of 5