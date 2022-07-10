Adam B pictured with fans at his Charity Colour Run at the Templemore Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2227GS – 009

23 Pictures from YouTube star Adam B’s Colour Run in Derry for Aware NI

There was a large turnout as YouTube star and well-known Blue Peter presenter Adam B hosted his Colour Run at Templemore Sports Complex in Derry yesterday (Saturday) for Aware NI, a charity which supports people living with depression.

By George Sweeney & Brendan McDaid
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 9:35 am

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. DER - ADAM B CHARITY COLOUR RUN

Participants pictured during the Adam B Charity Colour Run underway at the Templemore Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2227GS – 017

2. DER - ADAM B CHARITY COLOUR RUN

Runners pictured during the Adam B Charity Colour Run at the Templemore Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2227GS – 020

3. DER - ADAM B CHARITY COLOUR RUN

These two participated in the Adam B Charity Children’s Colour Run at the Templemore Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2227GS – 002

4. DER - ADAM B CHARITY COLOUR RUN

Celebrating taking part in the Adam B Charity Children’s Colour Run at the Templemore Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon last. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2227GS – 003

