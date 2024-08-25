27 colourful pictures from Foyle Pride parade in Derry 2024

By Brendan McDaid
Published 25th Aug 2024, 10:05 BST
Here we present more images from the 2024 Foyle Pride parade in Derry on Saturday.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

1. The Foyle Pride Parade making its way down Shipquay Street on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. The Foyle Pride Parade makes its way into Guildhall Square on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lillian Seenoi-Barr pictured at Saturday's Foyle Pride Parade. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

4. Special guest Phil T. (Georgeous) addressing the attendance at the Foyle Pride Parade in Guildhall Square, Derry on Saturday (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

